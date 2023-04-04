MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – You see them all over Texas and sometimes in your own neighborhood, but have you ever thought about becoming a state trooper?

ABC Big 2’s Rachel Hallam went on a ride along with Sergeant Steven Blanco with DPS to see what it’s all about. Seeing the daily routine and getting shown the ropes.

Sgt. Blanco said the two aspects that take up the most time, on a regular basis, being a trooper, are traffic stops and their newest initiative, surveying schools around the Basin, to make sure they are able to protect students in the event of a school shooting.

He said this initiative has become the most important aspect of being a trooper, and helps them emphasize being present and helping your community.

Blanco mentioned troopers will go rotate throughout schools in the area. Each day, at least one trooper will do a walk through of a school to make sure they know the ins and outs of each hall, where every door is, and where those emergency exits are in the event of a big emergency.

He said, troopers used to not have to wear this one of many hats, but with the unfortunate reoccurrence of schools shootings in the United States, it has become one of their top priorities.

While there may not be a major emergency at any of the schools, every single day, he said that just being present and showing themselves to those in their community, they are making themselves know and adding a personal side to the job. He said because of that, the department wants people to work close to home.

“We’re trying to recruit people that West Texas is home, their family is here, their friends are here, they grew up in the community of West Texas, that way, they come back to West Texas, to continue to serve,” he said.

While it may seem like a tough job, Blanco said many will enjoy their time, as much as he has. Blanco’s family has been a part of law enforcement his whole life, making it a no brainer for the Sergeant.

“As I grew up, I was always around people who felt like they had a higher calling. Do something to give back to the community, their state, or their country. And for me that was the route i took in law enforcement and being able to serve the city and West Texans and being able to serve the community.”

But for some, the decision is not easy, and for that, Blanco said the department has had a problem with recruiting for quite some time, especially when competing against an industry that pays better and has less requirements, the oilfield.

“Recruiting in West Texas is difficult, competing with the oilfield. Both education requirements, job requirements, and salary wise, is difficult, but we’re trying to recruit those men and women, looking for a higher calling, looking to serve their community.”

He said the job isn’t for everyone but if it’s for you they could use the help, and if you have concerns or questions, he suggested you make the effort to speak with a trooper and get some insight.

“You need to be sure it’s something you want to do, it’s a service to your local community. Go out and ride with your troopers, speak with local law enforcement,” he said. “You know, what ever path you decide to do, get out there in your local community with your local troopers and get to know the job. Just don’t jump right into it, without talking to someone who’s worn the uniform.”

Blanco said the department does continue to expand but they still encourage everyone to look into having a bigger part in their community.

If you’re thinking about joining the department, there are so many ways to do so. Follow the DPS link to find out more.