ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There are currently 777 realtors in the Odessa area working to find homes for all. So what’s it like helping someone find a forever home?

ABC Big 2 had the chance to follow a local realtor and see what it truly means to put up that for sale sign.

Realty requires something new each and every day, but that constant change, is exactly what excites one realtor here in the Permian Basin.

“This is an ever changing world and there’s constantly things changing.”

Yvonne Rosas is a realtor with EXP in Odessa and is also on the Odessa Board of Realtors. Because she has been in the community her entire life, being born and raised in West Odessa, this is where she wanted to make a difference.

“We live in our community, we’re planted in our community, we want to be part of that and help our family and friends,” she said with a grin.

Now while there is a large number of realtors in the Midland-Odessa area, Rosas works hard to stand out in the sea of competition.

“The reason why I picked that career is because you’re matchmaking and it’s all about customer service and that is probably one of my biggest, biggest assets,” she emphasized.

And that comes from her one-on-one connections that she said is a very crucial aspect of being a realtor, especially in this area.

“The personal touch is for me as well, not just what I’m doing for my client. The old golden rule ‘treat others like you would want to be treated.'”

But she made sure to express that it’s still important to work with those with the same goal.

“We’re big, but we’re not that big. So, collaboration is with other agents and each other, is crucial. Because why?,” she asked. “You might have a good buyer, I have the listing. And I love that! Because we’re all in it together when we collaborate.”

She said during the pandemic, while hospital workers and first responders were at the forefront of essential workers, realtors were putting in the hard work to help where they could.

“They figured that people need a place to live. I mean, during the COVID, their lives have changed,” she said. “So, we were out there working, we were out risking ourselves. I know that first responders, nurses, all that were so critical, and our grocery stores even, hospitals, they are, but when it came to what the realtor was doing also, that was critical.”

She said she works to find the houses for the Odessans that she hopes become their forever homes

She smiled and said, “It’s our homestead, it’s what we love, it’s where joy is, it’s where memories are made, this is why we do what we do.”