ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two teens were recently caught on video kicking a door in the middle of the night in the Ponderosa Estates neighborhood, and Odessa Police say a prank like that can have deadly consequences.

The Ring video was recently posted to the social media site Nextdoor, and commenters noted that behavior like that has the potential to get someone shot, especially in Texas where there’s no shortage of gun owners.

Odessa Police Corporal Steve LeSueur agrees that what these kids did was dangerous, but says this wasn’t a situation where deadly force would be justified.

“Unless entry is made, you cannot use deadly force. And what that means is, once they break the plane, like once they stick an arm through the window or stick a foot through the doorway, once they make entry into the residence, at that point you can use deadly force,” said Cpl. LeSueur.

But Cpl. LeSueur notes that not every West Texas gun owner has a law degree, and all it takes is a misunderstanding of the law for a nighttime prank like this to turn into a much more serious situation.

“They are definitely taking a risk because there are a lot of people out there that simply do not understand the laws,” said Cpl. LeSueur.

Cpl. LeSueur also says that kicking on doors in the middle of the night can result in a criminal mischief misdemeanor or more if there’s serious property damage.