Dan Corrales announces candidacy for Midland City Council

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Thursday morning, veteran Dan Corrales announced his candidacy for one of two Midland City Council At-Large offices that will be on the ballot this coming November.

Corrales says he is running on a conservative platform largely influenced by his long-standing commitment to public service and pride in the community he calls home.

His community involvement experience includes sitting on the board at Bynum School, Basin PBS, the Arts Council of Midland, as well as the Midland County Republican Hispanic Assembly. In addition, he has delivered for Meals on Wheels as a part of Senior Life Midland.

Corrales says he is hoping to be seated on the Midland City Council to promote private-public partnerships like the one that brought Centennial Park to Midland. He also says he believes there is room for increased transparency in the municipal government and that accountability should play more of a part in local governing.

Voters can learn more about topics Corrales thinks are top priorities in the Tall City including roads, infrastructure, and support for first responders by visiting his campaign website.