ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa Emergency Dispatch Department non-emergency numbers are currently down. AT&T is currently working to correct the problem.

Earlier today, a fiber line was cut, and technicians said it could be as late as tomorrow morning before repairs can be completed. Because of the damage, anyone with a landline will not be able to call 9-1-1, only cell phones are able to get through.

Anyone with a non-emergency issue is asked to call 432-335-5716 until further notice.