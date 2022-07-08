MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland is getting a new taco spot! Rusty Taco, originally founded in Dallas is opening its first West Texas location on Monday, July 11th at 3303 N. Midkiff Rd.

In a recent news release, Rusty Taco offers a wide variety of street-style tacos. The menu includes an assortment of meat to choose from including achiote pork, fried chicken, and grilled fish or shrimp.

For the breakfast-lovers, they offer breakfast tacos all day long and guests have a choice to enjoy their tacos on a flour tortilla or in a Street Taco bowl, served over cilantro-lime rice and black beans. The restaurant’s signature queso and guacamole are also made fresh in-house each day.

“Rusty Taco’s roots are in Texas, and we are thrilled to be opening the first location in the Western side of the state,” said Bill Cole, Partner & Director of Operations.

“Rusty’s goal was to create a neighborhood taco stand, and we think the Midland location is a perfect extension of that goal with our authentic menu and welcoming atmosphere.”

Midland’s new taco spot will have both indoor and patio seating as well as a full-service bar where guests have the option of ordering cocktails and the brand’s signature margaritas- available on the rocks or frozen, made with fresh lime juice.

Rusty Taco will be open every day at 7:30 a.m. and remain open until late at night. The official grand opening kicks off Monday, July 11th.