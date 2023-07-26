ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Participating Dairy Queen locations throughout West Texas will be raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System on Thursday, July 27th.

According to a release from MCHS, on Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard sold at participating locations, this includes all Midland and Odessa locations, will be donated to CMN Hospitals, such as the Medical Center Health System. Funds raised will go to help support children who have overcome challenges with the treatment they received at MCHS.

Donations collected will directly help fund equipment, provide staff training, and research for the NICU and Pediatric Units.

MCHS says the DQ brand has raised almost $150 million for CMN Hospitals across the United States and Canada through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign, and other local initiatives.