ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A brand new one-of-a-kind facility is coming to West Texas that will take a giant leap forward in carbon removal from the atmosphere.

The direct air capture plant is expected to remove up to 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year.

The technology works by drawing air into a facility using a series of large fans. The air comes in contact with a chemical solution that binds to the CO₂ molecules. The CO₂-rich solution is then processed through a series of reactions that separate, purify and compress the CO₂.

The resulting CO₂ can then be permanently stored underground or used to make new products such as building materials and low-carbon fuels.

The new facility is located northwest of Odessa between Goldsmith and Kermit and is expected to be operational by mid-2025. The companies that have come together to make this happen say by thinking big and working together they hope to make a difference for generations to come.

