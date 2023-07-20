MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A free community event at Midland Memorial Hospital will allow attendees to simulate what the surgeon would be doing during a surgical procedure.

According to a release from Midland Health, robotic assisted surgery is changing the way complex surgeries are performed. The Da Vinci robot allows surgeons to perform complex procedures with a minimally invasive approach.

Guests will be able to get behind the controls and test drive the Da Vinci Surgical System on Monday, July 24th from 10am to noon in the Midland Memorial Private Dining Room at 400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Parkway.