MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Curbside Bistro is hosting a special brunch this Saturday and in true Curbside fashion, it’s all for a good cause.

The menu will consist of Hawaiian pancakes, Loco Moco, or stuffed French toast as well as specialty cocktails and mocktails. All the proceeds from the tropical themed breakfast will go to help the people in Maui who lost their homes and livelihoods to deadly wildfires last month.

The Ohana Relief Brunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on September 2 at Curbside’s Midland location, 306 N Colorado.

“We love getting involved with the community and we love giving back…the best way we know how is through food and we’re kicking around ideas of doing a brunch menu for Midland and I was like…when we do brunch, we can help out in Hawaii,” said Chef and Co-owner Alejandro Barrientos.

He said all the proceeds from Saturday’s special menu will be passed to non-profits in Hawaii for them to disperse to those in need.