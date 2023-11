MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Curb Side Bistro will be giving out free meals for the Thanksgiving holiday, as part of their 8th Annual Thanksgiving Meal.

The Bistro said in a Facebook post that the Midland location will be offering meals on Wednesday, November 22nd, with the Odessa location offering locations offering meals on Thursday, November 23rd.

You can learn more about the Thanksgiving Meal and Curb Side Bistro on their Facebook page here.