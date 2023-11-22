MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Hundreds lined up for a free Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday as part of their ninth annual meal giveaway, no questions asked.

The owners say this is an effort they make every year to give back and it couldn’t be done without donations from all across the community.

“As I was pulling up, I noticed all the traffic I was like ‘Oh my God thank you lord thank you lord,'” said co-owner Stephanie Barrientos. “It’s just an overwhelming feeling of pure humbleness and it’s just amazing. Love love love it. We’re just so excited to be in Midland, Chef Alejandro has put out his touch on Midland and we’re just excited to see what the future holds for Curbside Bistro 2”

The meals were given away until they ran out.

If you want to pick up one of the meals, but missed out in Midland today, the restaurant is giving out meals for pickup only at the Odessa location on Thursday.

The food will start flowing out of the doors beginning at 11am.