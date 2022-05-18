ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Several state senators (including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz R-Texas) sent a letter to President Biden’s Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo calling for the National Marine Fisheries Service to quickly issue permits required to bring additional production online from existing offshore federal oil and gas leases. These permits are currently delayed.

In the letter, the senators wrote the following:

While the Biden Administration and Members of Congress fault the domestic oil and gas industry for sitting idle on over 9,000 drilling permits and millions of acres in “inactive leases”, NMFS’s permitting delays represent one example of the Administration’s de facto ban on new drilling – impeding domestic oil and gas investment, exploration, and production.

The letter highlights that the delays are principally due to “three administration-made and admitted mistakes” caused by mathematic errors in calculating the number of endangered species in the Gulf of Mexico in a 2021 Final Rule governing offshore oil and gas exploration based on those faulty calculations.

The senators called on Secretary Raimondo to “expeditiously correct these errors by putting in place … tangible short-term solutions to stop any further permitting delays,” including an interim rule allowing permitting to continue, expeditiously issuing a new Final Rule to correct the miscalculations, and shifting resources to process permits under alternative mechanisms.

The senators added:

It is unacceptable that agency miscalculations have restricted access to safe, secure, and reliable domestic oil and gas production through substantial, unnecessary, and arbitrary permitting delays.

Senator Cruz recently fought for increased oil and gas production and exports by blocking President Biden’s nominee to serve as assistant secretary at the Department of Energy, ultimately resulting in an agreement between the Biden administration and Senator Cruz to approve permits for two liquefied natural gas export terminals in Texas and Louisiana in exchange for the nominee’s confirmation.

The entirety of the letter can be found here.