After months of anticipation, Crumbl Cookies is will open in Odessa Friday, July 15th at 8 a.m., located at the northwest corner of JBS and 42nd street.

The store offers a variety of cookies that change on a weekly basis. This week’s flavors include frosted strawberry pop tart and lemon cupcake.

The cookies get made right in front of you, and their served warm. The company says first timers are in for a treat.

“The typical experience of a Crumbl customer is to come in, place an order, receive your cookie, and have the best cookie you’ve ever had,” says franchise partner Chasen Tolbert.

Check out the video above to see what’s in store at the new Crumbl location.