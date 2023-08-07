ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Combining high intensity group workouts with functional lifting classes – Odessa CrossFit is determined to get you greater results in less time!

CrossFit is defined as a high-intensity fitness program incorporating elements from several sports and types of exercise. Workouts are constantly varied, and include weightlifting, gymnastics, running, and more.

Whether your goal is to get stronger, lose weight, look better, get moving or spend time with friends, the trainers are able to refine each workout to the strengths and weaknesses of each individual in the class.

CrossFit trainer, Stephanie Franco explained, “we modify the workout to your skill level and that’s what I love so much about CrossFit. You can have an athlete who has been here for 10 years, and you can have someone that this is their first day and they can do the exact same workout.”

Odessa CrossFit is also big on community. They believe that through group training you will find the motivation and support for your best fitness, nutrition, recovery and health. All you have to do is show up to a class at the gym and a coach will lead you through 60 minutes that focuses on different movements, skills and muscle groups.

For more information and to sign up for your first class today, visit their website here!