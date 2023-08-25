ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The fight against fentanyl continued in Odessa Friday as advocates met with students at Crockett Middle School to warn students about the dangerous drug. The 1:11 Project said education is key.

“Fentanyl is a drug that is attacking our youth at an alarming rate. I mean the death toll is spiking here in Odessa. And so here at ECISD, Crocket Middle School, we wanted to partner with community programs such as the 1:11 project to really have our fight against fentanyl. We know our indifference to the problem is in many ways an endorsement to the problem. We want to come together collectively to fight against fentanyl,” said Crockett Eighth Grade Vice Principal TC Hughes.

The educational program uses photos of young people lost to fentanyl to highlight the dangers and show students that no one is immune.

One local mother, who lost her son to the dangerous drug, said she’s educating kids so that other parents don’t have to suffer such a loss.

“I look out and I see my son. He has sat where they are, so I look at them as if they are my own kid. I talk to them like they are my kid. If I reach one or if I reach 50,” said Debbie Johnson.

Fentanyl is a drug more powerful than morphine and can cause difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, decreased heart rate, loss of consciousness, coma, or death. Anyone who sees the blue or multi-colored pills pictured above (round with the letter M and number 30 stamped on the side) or thinks someone they know may be overdosing should call 911 immediately.