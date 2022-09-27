ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Crisis Center of West Texas is welcoming a new season with a special event while also raising awareness about some of the needs in the area. The first ever Fall Fest with CCWTX is happening this weekend.

The Center works to end domestic and sexual violence in the Basin and the money raised by Fall Fest will go right back to helping people here locally who need it the most.

“These funds will go broadly to support the agency, making sure that if survivors need something in particular that’s maybe not funded by a grant, that we can meet those needs and just make sure that the agency runs smoothly regardless of whatever it is that comes up for us. So, making sure that all those little pieces are well funded and that we get to connect folks to domestic violence resources,” said the Crisis Center’s Hannah Horick.

The fun, family friendly event is happening this Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Rolling 7’s Ranch. There will be games, food trucks, giveaways, and live music. You can grab your tickets here.