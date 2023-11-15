MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Sheriff David Criner officially filed for re-election Saturday and “vowed to draw on his more than four decades of law enforcement experience to protect public safety”.

Criner, a conservative Republican, has led MCSO for 3 years. Previously, he served as Constable for seven years and with the Texas Department of Public Safety for 26 years. Criner began his law enforcement career as a Deputy Sheriff in Midland County where he worked for three years before becoming a state trooper.

“My entire professional life has been about protecting the people I serve,” said Criner. “I’m proud to lead a law enforcement agency of dedicated professionals that is determined to get criminals off our streets and make every neighborhood safer.”

Criner said he plans to make Midland County safer through continued training for his staff as well as accountability and high standards.

“To accomplish that, we are committed to continuous improvement to make every deputy more effective. We have more training, better equipment, greater transparency, and we hold ourselves to the highest standards of conduct. I’m honored to serve as Sheriff and I will continue to fight to enhance public safety,” said Criner. “I’m excited about the campaign because it provides another opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.”

Criner holds a Master Peace Officer Certificate, an Instructor Proficiency Certificate, and is a Licensed Polygraph Examiner. He has been a Licensed Peace Officer since 1981 and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas Permian Basin.

Two others have also said they will run against Criner in 2024; you’ll find former Chief Deputy Rory McKinney and Justin Painter, son of the late Sheriff Gary Painter, alongside Criner on the ballot come March.