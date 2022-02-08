MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Crime Stoppers in the Permian Basin have found a clever way to allow people anonymously report a wanted person or as they would call it, “your ex.” This comes ahead of Valentine’s Day and if the person is arrested based off your tip, a sum of cash would be rewarded.

In the statement released by Midland/ Odessa Police Department and Crime Stoppers, they explain it as a Valentine’s Day special. The special includes, limited edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffer and a one-night minimum stay in a luxurious accommodation. All alluding too the realities of being arrested and placed in jail.

The post is all in good fun and just another way to get people to help out local police. Police do hope that this Valentine’s Day spin will do its job in getting people to speak up and provide any information they may have.

If you do have any tips or information that could lead to an arrest, you can call Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-8477. All referrals are welcome.