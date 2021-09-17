Crime Stoppers updates Midland wanted suspect list

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers has updated its wanted suspects list for the month of September.

You can find the updated list here. These men and women are still wanted by area law enforcement as of September 17.

Anyone with information on where police can find anyone on this list is encouraged to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward. Crime Stoppers offers a $50 reward for any suspect with a misdemeanor warrant, $100 for anyone with a felony warrant, and $250 for anyone listed as a US Marshal fugitive.

As a reminder, MPD is still trying to locate Guadalupe “Lupe” Galindo III. Galindo is wanted for the January murder of Juan M. Anguiano. Anguiano was shot and killed outside El Mitote Sports Lounge on January 30. The reward for Galindo’s capture is now $10,000.