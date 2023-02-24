ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a theft at the Odessa Animal Shelter. James Remington Horne, 33 years of age, has been charged with the felony evading in a vehicle and on foot and felony theft with previous convictions.

According to OPD, on February 18, Remington allegedly stole a utility trailer from the construction site of the new animal shelter. Investigators then asked for help from the community to identify the driver of an older model red Chevrolet Silverado with a white hood and black front fender.

A tip led officers to a home in the area of West Wintergreen and War Admiral. When officers approached Horne’s vehicle, he reportedly drove away to evade arrest. He then ran from the vehicle and evaded further but was subsequently taken into custody with help from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.

The stolen trailer was recovered and will be returned to its owner. Horne remains in custody as of Friday afternoon. His bond has not yet been set.