ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people were arrested earlier this week after investigators said a Crime Stoppers tip led to the seizure of marijuana, THC, and psychadelic mushrooms. Tony Monroe Harrison, 43, Walter Wilton Clark, 63, and Indira Contreras, 34, are all facing multiple drug related charges.

Harrison Contreras Clark

According to an Odessa Police Department report, in June, detectives received a tip that the trio was dealing drugs from a home in the 1400 block of Pagewood Avenue. On July 31, narcotics investigators executed a search warrant on the home, occupied by Contreras and two children, and reportedly found more than 74 ounces of marijuana, 109 grams of THC, and 25 grams of mushrooms. Additionally, detectives said they found 1.97 ounces of marijuana, 437 grams of THC, and 32 grams of mushrooms locked in a safe in Clark’s house located at the back of the property.

Investigators said Harrison ran from the scene when police arrived; he’s also been charged with Evading Arrest. He remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Friday afternoon on a combined $168,000 bond.

Clark also remained jailed as of Friday afternoon; his bond has been set at a combined $50,500. Contreras has since been released on a combined $32,500 bond.