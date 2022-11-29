Editor’s note: the video above is from a report we aired November 16.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Bartlett, Texas man was arrested late last week in connection with a string of thefts at an Odessa business. Lance Alan Lister, 44, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and three counts of Theft of Property.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began on November 2 when the manager of Nationwide Trailers called the Odessa Police Department to report that an unknown man had cut a fence protecting the business and had stolen trailer parts and tires and caused damage to additional trailers between October 27 and November 2. The manager said the suspect made off with 8 winches and 14 sets of lug nuts, tires, and wheels- to the tune of $21,992. The suspect also caused about $2,500 worth of damage by cutting electrical wiring, according to the report.

The suspect struck again on November 6, OPD said; this time, the unknown man was accused of cutting another hole in the fence and stealing 10 tires and a winch, valued at more than $2,800. On November 16, the business reported that the same suspect had returned yet again. This time, the man was caught on camera exiting a Hummer H3; he reportedly cut another hole in the fence and stole 20 tires valued at more than $2,000.

On November 16, a tipster called Crime Stoppers and identified the suspect as Lister. Investigators learned that Lister had been convicted of theft in 2022 and again in 2019 in Tom Green County. In 2017, our sister station in San Angelo also reported that Lister had been arrested after he was allegedly caught stealing a case of stolen wheels and tires from a dealership in Ballinger. That property was later recovered in San Angelo; it is unclear if Lister was ever convicted in that case.

Lister was arrested on a warrant on November 25 and remained in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $30,500.