MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers announced today that a tipster has identified a man accused of theft earlier this year. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Justin Solis; he is wanted for felony theft.

In March the Midland Police Department said a suspect stole more than $1,700 worth of electronics from Sam’s Club at 1500 Tradewinds Boulevard.

The tipster in this case is now eligible for an award.