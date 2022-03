ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive.

According to a Facebook post, 26-year-old Michael Aycock is wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service on a supervised release violation. Aycock was originally charged and sentenced for possession of a weapon.

If you know where Aycock can be found, call 432-333-TIPS. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.