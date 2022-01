ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted man.

According to a Facebook post, 20-year-old Brandon Jasean Williams is wanted for Aggravated Robbery. Crime Stoppers says Williams is 6’6″ tall and weighs about 240 pounds. Anyone with information on where Williams can be found is asked to call 432-333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.