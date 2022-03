MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted man. 28-year-old Rudolfo Vasquez has been indicted by a Grand Jury on a Sexual Assault of a Child charge. Now, law enforcement is hoping to find him and take him into custody.

If you know where Vasquez can be found, you are encouraged to call 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $500 reward. As always, your tip will remain anonymous.