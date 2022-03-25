MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.

According to Crime Stoppers, around 2:00 p.m. on March 12, the man in the video below was caught on camera opening the door of a truck. He reportedly stole a toolbox, Dell laptop, and an Apple iPad, valued at more than $3,000. He left the scene in a white Toyota Tundra.

If you recognize this man, or know who owns the vehicle, please call 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220312028. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.