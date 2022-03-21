MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.

According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the stall said she was able to exit past him and leave the restroom. The man was then seen on security cameras leaving the restroom area. According to Crime Stoppers he exited the store at a fast pace.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call 432-694-TIPS. Your call will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.