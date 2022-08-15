MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to find a wanted fugitive.

Federal agencies are searching for 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez- also known as Fabian Madrid. Hernandez reportedly escaped from Dismas Charities, a halfway house that provides programs for people who have been released from jail and are trying to reintegrate back into the community.

If you know where Hernandez can be found, please call 432-694-TIPS. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $500 cash reward.