ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive.

Ruben Gomez, 49, is wanted on one count of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Sexual Assault of a Child. According to Crime Stoppers, Gomez has ties to El Paso.

According to jail records, Gomez has a lengthy arrest history on charges such as Assault, Criminal Mischief, Injury to a Child, and Indecency with a Child. The crimes for which he is currently wanted occurred in 2018 and 2109. Following an August 2020 arrest for these crimes he was released on a combined bond of $170,000.

If you know where Gomez can be found, please call 432-333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.