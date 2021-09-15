Crime Stoppers searching for cemetery vandal

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of vandalism.

Around 9:00 a.m. on September 14, Big Spring Police responded to the Mount Olive Cemetery in the 1700 block of N Highway 305 in reference to criminal mischief. Investigators say an unknown suspect or suspects caused $2,500 worth of damage to the chapel.





Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a thousand-dollar reward.