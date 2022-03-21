MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on March 13, the man pictured below stole a Rigid brand air compressor from Kent Kwik near Front Street and Fairgrounds Road. The man used bolt cutters to cut the lock securing the air compressor.





If you recognize this man, you are asked to call 432-694-TIPS. Your tip will remain anonymous and if it leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.