BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in finding a food delivery employee who police say was caught on camera damaging someone’s property.

On June 2nd around 12:16 pm, Big Spring Police Officers responded to a call from the 700 block of Hillside in reference to criminal activity. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that at 3 am, an unknown male entered someone’s property and tried to steal while causing damage to the property.

According to police, the owner of the property says that the trespasser works at a popular online food delivery service and was seen driving a white Lincoln Town Car. The owner reportedly told police that the trespasser delivered food to his home just 2 days before the incident.





Crime Stoppers reported that the man seen in the photos is involved in Criminal Trespass, attempted Theft, and Criminal Mischiefncident.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive up to a $1,000 cash award.