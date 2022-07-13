BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Have you seen this vehicle? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the publics help in finding a vehicle that went missing from the 2100 block of Nolan.

According to a Facebook post from Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers, on July 11th around 2:41 pm Officers with Big Spring PD were sent to a home in reference to a stolen vehicle. After further investigation, officers found out that a suspect stole a white 2003 model Ford F-250 from the victim’s home.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in this case.