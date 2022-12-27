MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a thousand-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left two people dead.

The incident occurred at The Ranch Apartments on December 17- investigators said Anjaya Saddler and Decamren Sims were shot and killed by 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden, 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love, and 25-year-old Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. Golden was taken into custody earlier this week and has been charged with two counts of Capital Murder and one count of Attempted Capital Murder; he remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon on a combined $3,000,000 bond.

Both Jackson and Love remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon on warrants and have also been charged with two counts of Capital Murder and one count of Attempted Capital Murder. Anyone with information on where either suspect can be found is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.