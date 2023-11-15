MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown individual who made threats toward Midland High School.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Wednesday, November 15th, a threat was made against Midland High School, specifically tomorrow. The pictures were part of the threat.

If you recognize this individual, know someone with the same type of bedspread, or have any information, you are urged to contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference “SCHOOL THREAT” in your tip.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest or case solved, you will be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.