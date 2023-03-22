ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Crime Stoppers is seeking information about the death of Kathleen Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was found beaten and battered inside her residence in west Odessa, where she lived and worked. She was last seen alive on December 28, 1990, with her body being discovered on December 20, 1990, 2 days later. It was determined that she died as the result of several blows to the head and investigators believe she knew her attacker.

While Rodriguez has been featured by Crime Stoppers before, her family has recently been located and were able to provide a photograph of her.

If you know anything about Kathleen’s death, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or through the P3TIPS app. Those who provide tips will remain anonymous.