Crime Stoppers asking for information in estate sale burglary, more than $30K in goods stolen

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect or suspects involved in a theft that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to Crime Stoppers, around 3:00 a.m. on October 25, someone broke into Miller’s Tack and Saddlery located at 501 N Grant. Crime Stoppers said the owners of the store were preparing for an upcoming estate sale to help with medical bills.

More than $30,000 worth of jewelry and ammunition, as well as other items, including a Billy Cook saddle like the one pictured below, were taken.

Now, the owners are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone interested in the reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.