Crime Stoppers asking for help to identify suspect who stole from memorial

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect who stole property from a war memorial.

On July 1, Big Spring Police were called to 2900 Sword Drive about a theft at the Vietnam Memorial.

Investigators found a clear display at the Fallen Soldier Battle Cross Memorial had been destroyed and the contents displayed within the case had been stolen.

Crime Stoppers says the total value of the stolen property is about $9,600.

Crime Stoppers is offering a thousand-dollar reward for information. Additionally, the Hanger 25 Air Museum is offering a two-thousand-dollar reward.

If you have any information on who committed the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS.