Crime Stoppers asking for help in attempted murder case

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify and locate a suspect wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Attempted Murder.

Around 10:00 p.m. on September 4, Big Spring Police responded to the 3400 block of East 11th Place about a shooting. There, officers found a man with serious injuries. Investigators say David Velasco, 36, was shot in the face for unknown reasons.

According to Crime Stoppers, the victim said an unknown man shot him and left the scene in a silver Dodge quad cab truck. The shooter was last seen traveling west bound on East 11th Place.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.