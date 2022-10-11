MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards to buy supplies from Big Horn Supply.

According to a Facebook post, on several occasions during the month of August, the suspect contacted the business and purchased various items over the phone using several different credit cards to complete the transactions. The suspect told the business he would send an employee to pick up the items in a blue four-door Dodge truck. By the time the credit card companies alerted the business that the cards used were stolen and the transactions had been reported as fraud, the suspect had allegedly already stolen more than $16,000 worth of property.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220823020. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.