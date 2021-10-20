CRIME OF THE WEEK: MPD searching for alley thief

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect has been driving down alleys and “stealing anything he can get his hands on”.

On October 3, a victim in the 2200 block of Gulf Avenue noticed his weed eater was gone after taking a break from mowing. The victim’s security camera captured video of a man in a newer model white Ford car stopping in the alley. After stopping, the driver exited his vehicle and grabbed the equipment while the owner was away. According to a Crime Stoppers post, MPD believes this same suspect is responsible for other lawn equipment thefts on the west side of Midland.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect above is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.