Crime of the Week: MCSO asking for help to solve a theft

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect in a theft investigation.

On October 4, deputies with MCSO responded to a Chevron lease near South County Road 1210 in reference to the theft. There, employees told investigators sometime between October 1 and October 4, someone burglarized an enclosed trailer and a bucket truck, and stole property from a flatbed trailer. MCSO said in all, the items stolen were worth more than $20,000.

Photos of the items stolen, as well a photo of a possible suspect vehicle are pictured below.





Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.