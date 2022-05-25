MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Crime Stoppers, is asking for help to identify suspects accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on April 11, deputies responded to Main Street Market at 10400 W IH-20 E to investigate a theft. The victim told investigators on April 8, a man and woman entered the store and once inside, the man distracted two cashiers while the woman stole several cartons of cigarettes.

Then again on April 8, the same couple returned and stole more cigarettes. In all, the couple got away with more than $8,000 worth of merchandise. The suspects can be seen on the video above.

If you recognize either suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.