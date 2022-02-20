ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has recovered at least 10 stolen vehicles and 100 pounds of marijuana at one West Odessa home on Sunday night.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said the investigation began after a man contacted ECSO about stolen property. The man initially followed a suspected thief to a yard on Swan and Canyon in West Odessa. The man claimed the suspected thief stole his trailer holding a mobile BBQ pit.

Griffis said deputies recovered 10 to 15 stolen vehicles on the property. Some of those vehicles were from Colorado. All were seized. Around 9:00 P.M. Sunday night, several tow trucks began lifting those stolen vehicles from the property.

Griffis said 10 people have been detained. Some of them may be in the United States illegally, Griffis said.

The investigation is still ongoing.