MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple agencies are working to extinguish a structure fire in the 3100 S Highway 349, just south of CR 114. A Midland County spokesperson said traffic is backing up and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The fire started around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon- five RVs and four vehicles were badly damaged.

“We’d like to thank all of the local agencies who responded promptly to this fire. The volunteer fire departments are a vital asset to our community. We believe the quick response today

potentially kept the fire from damaging more homes and vehicles,” said Fire Marshal, Justin Bunch.

Crews are expected to remain on the scene until about 5:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.