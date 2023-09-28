MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Crews with the City of Midland are working to repair two water main breaks and are advising caution when travelling in the areas.

According to a release, the first water main break is at the intersection of Community Lane and North Garfield Street. The city says homes on North Garfield Street between Community Lane and Story Avenue will experience a service disruption. This includes homes one block west on Story Avenue. Crews are working to restore water as quickly as possible but is expected to take about four hours to complete the repair.

The second main break is in the 2200 block of W. Golf Course Road. Water is currently out at San Jacinto Jr. High, but the city expects service to be restored before classes on Friday morning.

Drivers are being encouraged to travel with caution and avoid the areas when possible.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.