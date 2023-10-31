MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Portions of westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 will be seeing closures Wednesday morning, continuing into the early afternoon.

Beginning at 10am, the westbound right main lane between Midkiff Road and Loop 250 will be seeing a slow rolling closure. The closure is expected to last until noon as construction crews work to repair barriers.

Additionally, the eastbound right main lane between Midkiff Rd. and State Highway 349 will be closed from 11:30am until 1pm. Crews will be making pavement repairs near the Cotton Flat bridge site.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in these work zones.