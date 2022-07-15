ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa is set to detour major streets for the Dixie Project starting next Tuesday, July 19th. Drivers will need to take alternate routes as the project is being completed.

According to a recent news release, traffic patterns will change between 44th Street and 52nd Street starting next Tuesday for the completion of the Dixie Project.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to McKnight Drive and a message board will be placed at this location starting today to alert drivers of the change in traffic patterns.

While the Dixie Project is being completed, there will be one lane of northbound traffic open to drivers.